Exposed: Nollywood Actress Uche Jombo's Husband Has A 22-year-old Side Chick (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo who sometime ago revealed her hubby to be a Puerto Rican, Kenney Rodriguez has been plunged into a marriage crisis rumors after the actress removed her husband’s name from her social media page on Instagram.

The move by the actress sparked several reactions as fans questioned her on the well-being of her marriage and home to which the actress denied such rumors.

However, while denying the marriage crash speculations which went viral, the actress disclosed that she was keeping her marriage off social media.

In a rare twist of events, a source within TCS has revealed that the actress’ husband is in fact in another relationship with a younger girl.

Uche Jombo’s husband, Kenney, is said to be dating a 22-year old African American student identified as Teresa.

Uche’s husband and Teresa have been spotted out together on romantic dates in Dallas where the actress’ husband is based.

Photos below:

