Extortion: Lagos Police Finesse Civilian Of N100,000 - The Herald Nigeria

Less than 24 hours after the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics confirmed that the Nigerian Police Force is the most corrupt government institution in the country, a civilian has taken to social media with more evidence of police corruption.

According to the Lagosian, Badmus Abdulakeem, his vehicle was pulled over and his phones illegally searhed by the Nigerian police today. He was threatened with arrest because he had more than one email account. According to the police, this enterprise made him a cyber criminal aka yahoo boy.

The police then proceeded to extort the young Nigerian businessman, fleecing him of NGN 100,000. The victim, Badmus took to social media sharing site, Instagram to share details of his ordeal.

See the details as shared on social media

