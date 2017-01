Nollywood actress, Tayo Soboola shared some photo from an outing with her fans on her social media page and she looked gorgeous.

The Nollywood actress stepped out in a sheer revealing lace outfit which complemented her skin.

Fans have been ogling and salivating in her comments section following the release of the pictures.

See photos below:

