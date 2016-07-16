'Eyin Da?' Melaye Storms Lagos, Dares APC - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Dino Melaye, the Senator representing Kogi West did the inexplicable and flew into Lagos after threats were made against him by members of the APC.

In an earlier statement, the APC threatened to deal with Melaye if he came to Lagos, after his shocking verbal attack on Senator Oluremi Tinubu, claiming she called him a dog and a thug.

They also demanded he made an apology to Mrs. Tinubu for all the offensive things he said to her.

Dino had risen to the challenge and has arrived in Lagos, even visiting Bourdillon where the Tinubus have their base. He posted pictures of himself in town daring anyone to come for him on social media.

You can see his tweets below.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment