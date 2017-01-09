FA Cup: Chelsea ease past Peterborough 4-1

Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the English FA Cup on Sunday after thrashing Peterborough 4-1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a brace from Rodriguez Pedro, and a goal each from Michy Batshuayi and Willian saw Chelsea ease past Peterborough at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues made nine changes for the third-round tie and almost trailed when Asmir Begovic saved Lee Angol’s close-range header.

But Antonio Conte’s side had 20 shots by half time, with Pedro’s curled finish and a drilled Batshuayi effort giving them a cushion.

Willian later drove in from 18 yards after the break.

Chelsea’s captain John Terry however saw red for bringing Angol down as the last man in the 67th minute, and Tom Nicholls prodded in from six yards to make it 3-1.

But Chelsea put the game past the visitors after Pedro restored a three-goal advantage from the edge of the box in the 75th minute.

Nigeria’s Victor Moses who made the team list was however an unused substitute.

In other FA Cup matches also played on Sunday, 10-man Middlesbrough made it into the fourth round with a win over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Also, Fulham comfortably beat Cardiff 2-1 at a poorly-attended Cardiff City Stadium.

NAN also reports that the fourth round draw will take place on Monday.(NAN)

