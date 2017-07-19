Your face can reveal if you’re rich or poor - Report - The Herald Nigeria

Seems we would be staring into faces of people for a long….long time….

A recent research study carried out by the University of Toronto said people can identify the financial status of individuals by looking at their faces, even when it is devoid of emotions, scientists have found.

According to TheCable.ng, researchers in the study divided student volunteers into two groups; those with family incomes under £46,000 were classed as poor while those earning £77,000 were classed as rich.

Each volunteer posed for pictures with a neutral expression on their faces.

Another group was then asked to use their gut instinct to guess which volunteers fell in the rich or poor category – and their answers were found to be mostly accurate.

“It indicates that something as subtle as the signals in your face about your social class can actually then perpetuate it,” said Thora Bjornsdottir, who carried out the research alongside Nicholas Rule.

“Those first impressions can become a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy. It’s going to influence your interactions, and the opportunities you have.

Rule, commenting on the study, said: “What we’re seeing is students who are just 18-22 years old have already accumulated enough life experience that it has visibly changed and shaped their face to the point you can tell what their socio-economic standing or social class is.

“There are neurons in the brain that specialise in facial recognition. The face is the first thing you notice when you look at somebody.

“We see faces in clouds, we see faces in [piece of] toast. We are sort of hardwired to look for face-like stimuli.

“And this is something people pick up very quickly. And they are consistent, which is what makes it statistically significant.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Leave a comment