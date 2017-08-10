Facebook Love Scam: Nigerian Man rants After Lady He Loved Duped Him - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian man has taken to his social media page on Facebook to expose a lady who allegedly duped him after he professed his love to her.

According to the Facebook user, Okon Akpabio, the lady identified as Inomesit Ekoh chose to play him for a fool and dupe him.

He went on a lenghty rannt on Facebook to prove his point.

He wrote: “I meet this woman named INEMESIT EKOH on Facebook sometimes in 2015 and became friends.

We kept on chatting and at a stage we exchanged mobile numbers. I asked her where she is based and she said Uyo. Where are you from and she said Etinan. I asked her what her was her genotype type and she told me she will get back to me after checking her NYSC identity card, she later got back to me and said AA and I told her I’m good to go with her. The relationship became strong and tight even without seeing me physically, she started calling me SWEET SWEET names and started requesting for data and airtime which I never stopped from giving her.

At some stage, I invited her to visit me and she said she would love to visit me but she has to travel to Aba where she served(NYSC) to carry her house property but she doesn’t have money.

I asked her about her parents and she said her dad is late and the mum is very poor

I asked her how much she would need to transport her house property from Aba to Uyo and she said 30k and I asked her to how do I send money to her and she said she has account with UBA and sent me this account number 2085806496 and posted the money to her. She traveled to Aba according to her and at about few minutes to 4pm where bank are billed to close, she called me and told me the lawyer in charge of the house she lived had locked up her house saying she has to pay for the 9 months she is owing and I asked her how much and she said 45k at that stage she was calling me every 3 to 5 minutes begging me to help her so I had to rush to Bank and send her the money

She thanked me and told me she will be going back to Uyo the next day but meanwhile she is going to AKTC to charter a bus that will convey her property home

We continue to chat and at a stage I reminded her about her proposed visit

She told me she has something serious to tell me and that she is begging me not to get angry with her I assured her not to be angry and she told me that she was lying to me that she had moved her load to Uyo.She went on to tell me that she used the money for something else.She told me she would be leaving for Aba the following day with her elder sister NSINI EKOH with mobile number 07065923149 she told me her mother was going to send them money that when they get to Aba, they will pick up the money.

I quickly call the mother on mobile number 08022823587 and the mother told me that she has no money to send to them that they are going to languish in that Aba so I called her and told them what their mother had told me so at that stage, everything about them rested on my shoulder meanwhile I have never seen them face to face but I send them money for feeding and transport. I don’t know if they were fooling me to get all that cash

Later i send her transport money and she came to visit me and on her first visit, I took her to sweet sansation to go and eat and she was like to eat or not to eat but she requested for a take away and we left on getting home she told me she has no dresses that her elder sister usually wears her cloths and whenever she does that, she would leave such dresses for her. I told her I have heard. Lest I forget as I opened my room door for her to enter, as soon as she stepped her feet on my parlour, she said “I can’t live here” on my mind I thought she lives in a glass house so I was dumbfounded and I said to my self that this woman must be a classy one. I swallowed my spit

The next day I asked her to check the kitchen and come up with what she would need to buy and make soup she did and I asked her how much she would need and she said I should give her any amount and I said to her so if I give you N500 or N1000 that will be good for you and she said” if you give me one thousand, I will cook one thousand naira soup you give me two thousand naira soup and I will cook two thousand naira soup ” so I gave her N10,000

To be continued”

He further went on to write:

“Still on INEMESIT EKOH matter, she went to the market came back and cook the soup

Few days later she requested I give her money to buy some dresses for her self and since my work did not give me chance and for the love I had for her, I gave her my ATM and she went and withdraw money and purchase so many cloths for herself and when she came back, she displayed those cloths and I queried her for the choice of most of the cloths that were seemingly oversized and she said those ones will serve her as gown when she get pregnant and I said no problem

While she was checking the cloths she was communicating her home people so at a stage she said I have to buy cloth for her mum so that she will use that to convince them mum to allow her to marry me I laughed and told her that’s a good idea and I now asked her how much the cloth will cost and she said 12k and I gave her.

Before I know a call entered her phone and she picked and the caller was a man they talked and the guy asked her where she was and she said Lagos the guy said why did she leave for Lagos without telling him and she apologized and said the trip took her unawares so the guy asked her what she was going to buy for her and she said she will buy him singlet and the guy said he has a lot of singlet so Inemesit Ekoh now said” I would have loved to buy you boxer but I don’t know how your thing long reach” so when she dropped the call I asked as who the guy was and she said the guy is her choir master in The Mount Zion light house, aka offort, Uyo and at that point I asked her if the man or guy had given her money for the purchase of such cloths she was talking about. She did not utter a word.

I told her I did not expect such word she used when she was talking with her choir master. The next day she was back to Balogun market where she bought clothes and at a stage she called me and said that there is no more money in my account and I said why?

She said it’s like there is nothing again so I told her to slot in the ATM again and select savings since the same card is taking care of my savings and current account so she got the money she needed to complete her purchases which included customized polo t shirt she was going to use for her birthday which was coming up on November 23rd 2016

She hurriedly arranged her stuffs with a bag of rice she collected from my block leader which I later pay

I took her with my Bus to AKTC at Ojuelegba with enough money and I added $100 US Dollars

She departed for Uyo

I will continue later from the drama I got from her , her sister and the mother”

He added: “Still on INEMESIT Okon Ekoh encounter with me.

Incidentally the day she was traveling back to Uyo Saturday 19th November 2016 my colleague happened to take his wife to Ojuelegba for her to travel to Unical in Cross River for her NYSC posting letter when she got to know as I called them to meet us at where I parked, she was very angry and I asked her why and she said she doesn’t like to join her business with others. I didn’t mind her, I carried them and dropped them off at Ojuelegba before heading to AKTC and on the way I asked her how it would’ve looked like to have left them behind when we were going to the same location

