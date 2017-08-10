 Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video

Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video

Facebook Inc made its biggest move to date to compete in the television market by expanding its video offerings with programming ranging from professional women’s basketball to a safari show and a parenting programme, media reports on Thursday.

The redesigned product, called “Watch,” will be available initially to a limited group in the United States on Facebook’s mobile app, Website and television apps, the company said.

The world’s largest social network added a video tab last year, and it has been dropping hints for months that it wanted to become a source of original and well-produced videos, rather than just shows made by users.

Media reported in May that Facebook had signed deals with millennial-focused news and entertainment creators Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine Media and others to produce shows, both scripted and unscripted.

 

 

“We’ve learned that people like the serendipity-of-discovering-videos in News-Feed, but they also want a dedicated place they can go to watch videos,” Daniel Danker, Facebook’s product director, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post that Watch would allow users to “chat and connect with people during an episode and join groups with people who like the same shows afterwards to build community.”

Facebook said the shows would include videos of the Women’s National Basketball Association, a parenting show from Time Inc and a safari show from National Geographic.

Facebook is already broadcasting some Major League Baseball games and that would continue, the company said.

 

 

ATTN said on Wednesday it had two original series coming to Facebook Watch, a health programme with actress Jessica Alba and a relationship advice show.

Eventually, the platform would be open to any show creator as a place to distribute video, Facebook said.

The company, based in Menlo Park,California, faces a crowded market with not only traditional television networks but newer producers such as Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube as well as Twitter Inc and Snap Inc.(Reuters/NAN)

UDO/TA

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar