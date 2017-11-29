Former Cameroonian footballer, Samuel Eto’o has reacted to widely circulated reports that he paid to have several Cameroonians airlifted back to their country from Libya.

Recall that recently, truly reprehensible stories of slavery, slave trade, rape and inhumane treatment have emanated from Libya which has had the entire world up in arms.

Many celebrities have spoken out against the trade, but then a report claiming that Eto’o had paid to have his fellow countrymen who were being held as slaves brought back home.

The former Barcelona striker came out to debunk this claim taking to his Facebook page to say; ‘Several sites have circulated a rumor that I would have given money to every migrant returnee, in relation to a topical issue. This rumor is absolutely unfounded!’

‘I would, therefore, take advantage of this opportunity, dear brothers and sisters, to emphasize that love prevents more evils than money can solve.’

So let’s not waste our precious time looking for thrills at the expense of grieving people, but let us use this time to prevent other brothers from being deprived of their dignity.’

‘Let us not just react when we can prevent, because among these victims are certainly people who have been our neighbours at some point, but to whom we have not daigné to look kindly.’

‘Let us build our Africa by having a positive impact on each other!’

