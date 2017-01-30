Falana Laments Over Buhari's Slow Pace Of Governance - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), has lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari was slow in handling Nigeria’s affairs.

Speaking on the status of the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, whose acting tenure expires in less than two weeks, Falana described the situation as worrisome.

“The Buhari administration claims the delay is occasioned by the investigation of some justices of the Supreme Court,” he told The Interview.

“But it should not take eternity to conduct the probe. The government should ensure that the investigation is concluded as soon as possible.

“The risk is that the delay may be politicized or even ethnicised. More dangerously, the Senate that will eventually confirm the nominee may be tempted to influence the decisions of the Supreme Court.

“That is what the delay in confirming the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman has caused. The government must avoid a situation whereby the confirming authority is setting down conditions for the confirmation of the nominee for the post of the CJN.”

Asked if he thinks government might put Onnoghen’s name forward at the last minute, Falana said he could not afford to guess.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is generally very slow in handling affairs of state. The Senate has gone on recess and will not resume until February 21. In the circumstance, the acting CJN may be reappointed after the end of the mandatory period of three months.

“When the immediate past president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, was suspended for over one year, Justice Bulkachuwa was acting president for over one year before she was eventually confirmed. In 2007, when the Senate deferred the confirmation of the appointment of the former CJN Legbo Kutigi, he was sworn in as acting CJN.”

