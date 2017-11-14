Civil rights activist and senior advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana has said he will sue the Federal Government to court over his broken leg.

In a speech at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja on Tuesday, Falana revealed that he had fractured his leg after falling into a manhole while walking to his office in Abuja.

The eminent lawyer said he would not leave the matter in the hands like most Nigerians tend to do, but instead he would ensure the government was taken to task over the issue.

“I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.

“I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God.

“I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

