Falcons’ Captain, Chikelu joins Swedish side Kristianstad DFF

Swedish club ‎Damallsvenskan Kristianstad DFF on Thursday announced the signing of Super Falcons Captain Rita Chikwelu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the central midfielder has spent the last six years of her career with Umea IK.

She also featured in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with the Norrland-based team.

Prior to her move to Umeå Energi Arena, Chikwelu was in Finland for three seasons and defended the colours of FC United Pietarsaari and FC TPS Turku.

According to a report on the club’s website, “the 28-year-old has appended her signature to a two-year deal with Kristianstad DFF.

“She will begin training with her new teammates next month.” (NAN)

