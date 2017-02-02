Families defrauded as fake JAMB forms circulate in Imo - The Herald Nigeria

Several families have reportedly been fleeced of huge sums of money by suspected fraudsters, as sale of fake 2017 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, registration forms gains currency in Imo State.

Confirming the development yesterday in Owerri, Chairman, Computer Based Test Centre Proprietors Association of Nigeria, CPAN, Chidiebere Egboh, said:

“Fraudsters who run unauthorized business outfits in the state are defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of huge sums of money.

“We have observed with utter dismay, the illegal activities of unaccredited business houses defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of huge sum of money by selling fake 2017 JAMB registration forms, providing special centres for purposes of cheating in the examination and purporting to have registered them for the 2018 JAMB University and Tertiary Education Examinations.”

He also revealed that these fraudsters are playing a fast one and have extorted over N15,000 each from thousands of prospective JAMB candidates, adding that the fraudsters have offered to allocate candidates to their special centres.

Confirming that development also, Chief Larry Osuagwu, said apart from the centres in the tertiary institutions, there are 11 accredited private CBT centres in Imo State.

While urging parents to consult JAMB websites to access the approved centres, Osuagwu, however, advised those who have made payments to the fraudsters, to go back and ask for a refund.

