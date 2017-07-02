Family Feud: How Messi’s Mother Tried to Ruin His Wedding

Barcelona star Lionel Messi married longtime sweetheart and mother of his children, Antonella Roccuzzo, in a civil ceremony yesterday but not without controversy.

It has been reported that the football star’s mom tried to upstage the bride by wearing an identical white dress

Messi’s family and the Roccuzzos apparently aren’t all on very friendly terms and Messi’s mother seemed to go out of her way to register her displeasure.

The wedding preparations had already been dogged with problems as rumours abounded about a long-standing rift between Messi’s mother Celia Cuccittini and Antonella’s side of the family. .

Argentinian media had reported that the Messis had booked an entire floor of the City Center Rosario hotel complex, with Antonella’s family occupying another floor, because the two families are not on speaking terms

Things got to a head when Celia arrived with husband Jorge on the red carpet wearing a silver white lace gown which was strikingly similar to that of the bride. .

Argentinian custom already sees it as a mark of disrespect to wear the same colour as the bride but to then wear something not just of the same colour but also a similar design was seen as the height.

It was reported that Hours before the wedding, another Messi family member confirmed rumours of a feud within the family. .

One of the footballer’s aunts was caught out live on TV revealing bitterly that she hadn’t been invited to the wedding. .

When the woman found out she was live on air she hung up, and when the show called again she answered in tears, blamed Messi’s ‘horrible’ mother Celia for being shafted from the ceremony. .

She added that Celia had ‘split up’ the family, complaining that more relatives from her side of the family had received invites to the wedding than that of Messi’s father, Jorge.

