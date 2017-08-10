Family Strife: Mother Beats Son In Election To Become Prime Minister - The Herald Nigeria

A Kenyan female politician and mother has successfully floored her son in the ongoing polls in the country.

The mother, Beatrice Kone, showed her son, Kipng’etich Kones, the son of a late Cabinet Minister, Kipkalya Kones, that she was not only older than him by age but by virtue of political standing.

The woman ran against her son in the Kenyan parliamentary election and floored her son after she polled a total of 22,796 votes and her son managed to grasp 2,410 votes.

Kipng’etich contested against his mother on the Chama Cha Mashinani, CCM, platform and was supported vastly by the outgoing Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto.

His mother however mounted the Jubilee Party platform and sailed to victory in the election.

Residents of Bomet East, the constituency which produced the family stated that the battle between the mother and son for the MP post was not blessed adding that the rivalry between the blood line was the truest form of democracy in practice.

Residents further stated that the rivalry was not devoid of maturity.

Daily Nation, a Kenyan news platform reports that the area voted in large number for the Jubilee Party candidate.

One of the residents of the area further stated that the flawless victory of the female politician should be a lesson to other young politicians.

The resident, Mr Hezron Tangus, added: “You can never rise against your parent, especially your mother and expect to succeed.

“When my mother speaks I go down on my knees.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment