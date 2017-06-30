Family Withdraws 11-Year-Old Poison Victim, Threatens To Sue School - The Herald Nigeria

In a recent development to the incident that involved the alleged expulsion of a pupil for attempting to poison his classmate, the parents of the victim have withdrawn their child from the school.

The family also threatened legal action over the alleged indifference of the school management to the incident.

According to the PUNCH, the victim’s aunt indicated that the family members were furious with the poor handling of the case.

The murky situation became evident when the management was alleged to have blamed the the 11-year-old for provoking the boy into the act, adding that she was forced to write a letter of apology.

She said, “She joined the school about two weeks into the commencement of the first term and she did well during the first and second terms.

“But unknown to her, this particular boy was after her life. On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, around 1.30pm, they went on a lunch break. The boy took her water bottle from her bag and poured out the water in it.

“He went to the toilet and poured the acid into the water bottle. Two other pupils walked in at that point and queried him on what he was doing. He begged them not to tell anybody, but the boys told her and she informed the school authorities before calling her parents.

“Initially, we were told that the owner of the school was not around. The following Monday, the mother was told that the boy would be given a week suspension after their exams.

“The shocking part is that by the next day, the owner of the school called the girl into her office and asked her to write an apology letter, saying that she provoked the boy into the act.”

She explained that the incident traumatised the 11-year-old.

The mother was said to have withdrawn her from the school, just as the offender allegedly sat for the exams.

She said, “We are planning to sue the school for negligence. If the school management is claiming that the boy has been expelled, when did that happen? Was it after he completed the exams and now that the school is about to vacate?”

