When 46 year old Rich Piana died earlier this year, investigators pressed his girlfriend to determine if the death was related to illicit substances.

Cops had found white powdery substance at Piana’s apartment after he suffered a medical emergency in August.

TMZ now reports Investigator have determined that the substance was CON-CRET PRE workout powder (Lemon-Lime) … which is advertised as a high-caffeine booster.

Piana’s GF told cops, “He would snort this powder” … and she does not believe it was anything illicit.

Officials say the autopsy was essentially inconclusive … though it revealed Piana had heart disease.

26 bottles of steroids were also found in the bodybuilder’s home.

