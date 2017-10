Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode arrived the Federal High Court Abuja today dressed in Igbo traditional attire.

The lawyer, who celebrated his birthday yesterday with his family, was in the company of Osita Chidoka. The men looked very regal in the ‘Isiagu’ Igbo attire.

See more photos below;

