Fani-Kayode Attacks Osinbajo For Abandoning Christians Against 'Sneaky Dirty Rats' - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has blasted Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo over his silence on the persecution and killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode, in his latest article titled ‘the travails of Apostle Johnson Suleman and the inciting words of the Sultan Of Sokoto,’ frowned at the refusal of Osinbajo to speak against the incident.

Fani-Kayode said that Osinbajo has no power, disposition or political will to take a stand against the “sneaky dirty rats”.

He wrote, “Our Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who is undoubtedly a fine gentleman and who is a practising Pentecostal Christian, appears to be helpless and has done absolutely nothing to help and protect his own from the “sneaky dirty rats”.

“Clearly he has no power and he does not have the disposition or the political will and clout to take a stand against this great evil.

“The best he could do was to issue a tepid statement telling Nigerian religious and political leaders not to allow religion to drive us apart.

“He did not condemn the genocide that was being perpetrated by the Fulani militias and neither did he commiserate with the families of those that were butchered or express regret about the inability of the Federal Government to prevent the carnage,” he added.

Fano-Kayode added that despite the killings and persecutions of Christian, it would not deter them from remaining steadfast and strong in faith.

“Not even one hundred million inciting words from the Sultan of Sokoto or anyone else can change that,” he said.

