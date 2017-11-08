Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo may have gotten on the wrong side of former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode for saying the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan withdrew the sum of N100bn and $289m two weeks to the 2015 presidential election.

The former Minister described the Vice President as a “pernicious liar and a sanctimonious, self-serving dwarf” for making such statement.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain dared the Vice President to “leave Jonathan alone” and clean up their mess.

“There is nothing worse than a pernicious liar and a sanctimonious, self-serving dwarf.

“Leave Jonathan alone and clean up ur filthy mess!,” he wrote.

Osinbajo had recently said the massive looting of the nation’s resources by Jonathan’s administration is responsible for the economic crunch the country suffers from under the present administration.

He specifically said that seeks before the 2015 elections, the government of Goodluck Jonathan, ostensibly doled out N100billion and $295million in cash within two weeks.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related