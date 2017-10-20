Radio Continental Shutdown: Buhari is devouring his own children- Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said President Muhammadu Buhari is currently devouring his “own children” –APC top members.

He made this statement today via a tweet from his officTwittertter account.

He further mentioned that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, APC national leader and former Lagos, Bola Tinubu are those being targeted by Buhari.

In his tweet he said “NBC has shut down Radio Continental, owned by @BolaAhmedTinubu.”

Fani-Kayode also said that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was also investigating Oando, an oil company owned by Tinubu’s cousin.

Seinde

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON