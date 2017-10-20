Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said President Muhammadu Buhari is currently devouring his “own children” –APC top members.

He made this statement today via a tweet from his officTwittertter account.

He further mentioned that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, APC national leader and former Lagos, Bola Tinubu are those being targeted by Buhari.

In his tweet he said “NBC has shut down Radio Continental, owned by @BolaAhmedTinubu.”

Fani-Kayode also said that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was also investigating Oando, an oil company owned by Tinubu’s cousin.

NBC plans to shut down Radio Continental,owned by @BolaAhmedTinubu.SEC is investigating Oando,an oil company owned by the Tinubus.They humiliated @bukolasaraki, they have started on @atiku and now they are getting set for @BolaAhmedTinubu. @MBuhari is devouring his own children. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 20, 2017

