Serena Williams In Trouble For Dumping Black Men To Engage Reddit's Alexis Ohanian - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

American athlete, Serena William’s engagement to Reddit’s co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, 33, has sparked major reaction in the online community.

The athlete is righ now being blasted by a host of Reddit users amongst other social media platforms for dumping black men whom she had previously dated only to settle down and get engaged to a white man.

It all started when Serena took to Reddit to announce to the world that she had said ‘Yes’ and is therefore engaged to the website’s co-founder.

In Serena’s announcement, the athlete composed a poem to go with her announcement as she confirmed she’ll soon be Alexis Ohanian’s wife. She further revealed that the tech genius popped the question during their visit to Rome, apparently, they first met there.

In reaction, fans gave a thumbs down to the move. See comments below:

