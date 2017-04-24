BB Naija: Tboss' Fans Come For Uriel Over Alleged Beef With Tboss, PayPorte - The Herald Nigeria

Following the completion of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, there have been several drama from fans regarding the ex-housemates.

Recent of the dramas was the reactions of fans to a misleading social media post made by organisers of show, PayPorte, who credited a sold out gown to Uriel instead of Tboss.

Fans supporting Tboss, ‘Bossnation’ quickly hopped on the BB Naija partrner’s page to set the record straight but it looks like the drama is far from ending as a fan of Tboss took to Uriel’s page to call her out.

The Tboss’ fan wrote on the ex-housemate’s Instagram page: “I hate this Uriel so much . I just heard Uriel and Tboss had issues with Payporte some days ago. Pretender Uriel, are you jealous of Tboss? I know u are pained that Payporte is using her and the clothes she is modeling are selling out faster”

In reaction, Uriel explained that she has no beef with the fellow housemate and the organisers of the show but the Bossnation fans were having none of it.

Read comments below:

