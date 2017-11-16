Fans react as Kiss Daniel part ways with record label

Some music enthusiasts, on Thursday advised record label owners and their artists to ensure proper signing of contract agreement to avoid disputes.

They gave the advice in a reaction to popular Nigerian singer, Anidugbe Daniel, a.k.a Kiss Daniel’s announcement on his exit from his record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that G-Worldwide Entertainment is owned by Emperor Geezy.

Kiss Daniel, who is best known for his chart-topping single “Woju”, announced his `divorced’ from the record label after `a four year romance’ on his twitter handle @iamkissdaniel.

“All is set for the take-off of “FLY BOY I.N.C” which is my label. This implies that all activities regarding Kiss Daniel will be carried out under this new arrangement” Daniel said.

“This is an important move for me and I sincerely want to thank the fans who have always been there for me and also the media for their constant support,” he said.

The artists also confirmed his exit with the removal of G-Worldwide from his profiles on social media handles with the new the new label called `Flyboy INC.’

`Capital Hill` music record label owner, Tobechukwu Ejiofor, a.k.a Illbliss told NAN that for some bizarre reason, most artistes do not treat the music business as a business.

“First of all I think the artist need to take a little bit more control over the music and they need to become partners in the business.

“That era where you are an artist, is fading. So when you are stepping in and meet a record label, how about raising 50 per cent of the money?

“So that when you sit down at the table, it becomes a partnership in its true sense.

“That is where we should go to now, because everybody should become like an investor in the course.

“Not the artist pops up, the label spends a lot of money, then the artist wakes up one day and says I’m leaving and you don’t even know if the label has recouped all of its investment.

“On the other side the labels need to also spell it out from onset, from day one, make it clear cut, we are looking for partners, we are not looking for people to just sign and help their lives.

“It’s being unofficial, the record label artist relationship has been very unofficial in Nigeria, let’s make it official,’’ he said.

Also, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, a popular entertainment lawyer in his reaction described music as a high risk for both the label owner and the artists.

Ayinoluwa on his instagram said, “Nothing is promised in the music business. It is high risk for both parties.

“Investors sink in huge sums of money and talent keeps faith and surrenders the control of his career for a number of years, with the expectation that he will embrace success someday.

“It is a business; you see value in an artist. You source for funding and human resources, and build leverage relationships to try to make profit from investment made.

“Usually there is an agreement in the document but most artistes will proceed with a gentleman’s handshake.

“Either party may default in terms agreed to, and for every act of breach there is a consequence. You can terminate the relationship or sue for breach of contract if fundamental enough to pursue a claim,’’ he said.

He expressed optimism that “If Wizkid could force an exit from the canopy of EME to a brighter rewarding future, perhaps Kiss Daniel can.

“Artists always have reasons. With money and fame, they become something else, just like anyone with both.

“Like EME, what will happen to G-Worldwide after the departure of its most prized asset? The label going downhill is very likely.

“It is difficult to break through twice. The owner of the label will be frustrated and might leave the business,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Kiss Daniel’s latest released titled “YEBA” has been receiving positive reviews.

Daniel started music professionally in 2013 when he met G-worldwide boss, Emperor Geezy.

His debut single “Shoye” released in 2014 was produced by Beatburx.

However, he came into limelight with the release of his follow up single “Woju” produced by DJ Coublon.

The multiple–award winning singer also released his debut album “New Era” in 2016.

