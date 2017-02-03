 Fans Take Sides As Toke Makinwa Defies Ex-Husband, Maje Ayida's Lawsuit - The Herald Nigeria

Fans Take Sides As Toke Makinwa Defies Ex-Husband, Maje Ayida’s Lawsuit

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the brewing war between OAP, Toke Makinwa and her ex-husband, Maje Ayida.

News broke earlier today that Maje Ayida had contracted some lawyers to file a lawsuit demanding that Toke Makinwa put down her fabricated stories contained in her book ‘On Becoming’.

Toke Makinwa in reaction took to her social media page to promote the book more as she is currently in Ghana on the book’s promotion tour.

The OAP further added in an Instagram message she shared: “The Lord shall fight for you, and you shall hold your peace.”

Nigerians however have expressed their varying opinions on the matter.

See comments below:

