Farmers commend Jigawa Govt. over farm cluster scheme

Some farmers in Hadejia, Jigawa, have commended the State Government over the introduction of Farm Cluster Scheme to enhance farmer-support services.

A cross section of the farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Hadejia that the gesture had motivated them and encouraged agricultural activities.

Malam Abdullahi Gabi, a rice grower, said that the programme had assisted and encouraged farmers to produce more due to the availability of farm inputs.

Gabi noted that the government had distributed fertilisers, seeds and chemicals to the registered farmers for the rain-fed and irrigation activities.

“Fertilisers, seeds and chemicals are distributed through the farmer clusters in major rice and wheat producing areas.

“Farmers are accessing fertilisers and other inputs at ease. It also dealt with scarcity and protect farmers from exorbitant prices at markets,” he said.

Another farmer, Gambo Ali, also commended the government over the training of farmers on modern farming techniques, chemical spray and rice processing.

Ali added that the gesture would enhance farmer enterprising skills, add value to the produce and stimulate drive toward achieving food sufficiency in the country.

Statistics from the state’s Ministry of Agriculture showed that some 36, 250 farmer clusters were registered and incorporated into the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower scheme in the state.

The state government had also spent N439 million on implementation of the programme, and distributed fertilisers, seeds and chemicals on loans to the farmers during the past cropping season. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment