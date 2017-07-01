I Made More Money While I Was Obese - Lepacious Bose Reveals - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian comedienne, Lepacious Bose who underwent a tremendous weight loss program has revealed that she made more money when she was fat compared to her present slim figure.

Speaking on Saturday, the comedienne who had in the past months encouraged fat people to shed more weight and stay fit revealed that she was well paid while she was overweiight.

According to The Nation, the comedienne said: “I was obese for 25 years. .

“I was never happy being fat and I had health challenges like my thyroids were aggravating, I was depressed, for two years I was not menstruating. I was so emotional and each time I visited the hospital, they will ask me to go and lose weight.

“Though, I was making a lot of money because it was easy cracking jokes about my being fat. Now that I am slimming down, I do not make so much money anymore. Above all, my weight loss has been an incredible journey and I am proud of the progress I have made and I don’t intend to stop.

“I am also proud of the fact that my weight loss is an inspiration to others. Presently, I am now a size 16. Two years ago, I was obese with a weight of 198kg.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment