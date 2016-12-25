Father forces 13-yr-old daughter to marry his 56-yr-old friend - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

According to reports, a Qur’anic School teacher in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano has planned to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend.

A relative of the teenager raised the alarm today when she took Bilkisu to Freedom Radio office in Sharada, for a media campaign against the marriage.

The teary-eyed teenager told reporters that she does not love the man, saying she always cried whenever the matter was mentioned.

The relative said she is calling for authorities, especially Kano State governor and Emir of Kano, to intervene and abort the marriage, billed to hold Friday next week. She said she was concerned about the kind of life the girl would live if she married a man who has 3 wives and many grown up children. .

“The groom has three wives, many children and grandchildren. I am appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and governor of Kano to help intervene,” she said. She also disclosed that the father planned to marry off Bilkisu’s sister of almost the same age on the same day.

