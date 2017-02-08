Father Of Twins Flees After Wife Delivers Triplets Months After - The Herald Nigeria

A Nigerian man has reportedly fled after his wife who earlier gave birth to twins was delivered of triplets months after the couple welcomed the twins.

The wife, identified as Isi Udekwe has however pleaded with her husband to return after he abandoned her since April in 2016.

Punch reported that the estranged wife noted that the triplets who are now nine months old need their father’s love.

Mrs. Udekwe who was abandoned by her husband in his family home located on Eke Street, off St. Saviour Road in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State, said it came as a surprise to her after her husband failed to show up after he had congratulated her on her safe delivery.

“He congratulated me. But since then, I have not seen him,” she said.

