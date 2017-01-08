Fayose to Buhari: Stop harassing church leaders - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose Sunday cautioned the Federal Government on its recent law which has tampered with the administration of churches in Nigeria by making General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)’s Pastor Enoch Adeboye to step aside as the head of the church in Nigeria.

The same regulatory law would soon make other clerics like Pastor Williams Kumuyi to retire as their church head in Nigeria.

Criticizing the law, Fayose said that the government must tread softly on this path to avoid tragedy of monumental proportions befalling them.

Governor Fayose spoke during the 53rd birthday thanksgiving service of his wife, Mrs. Feyisetan Olayemi Fayose, held at the Governor office’s chapel, in Ado-Ekiti, State chapter, saying: “There is one thing every government must not do, the moment you face the church of God, you will fail. The God of Adeboye, Kumuyi will bring down all the enemies in this government.

“Somebody must tell them, there are certain things you don’t do. They are going from frying pan to fire. This government wants to subdue the church, God will subdue them. They are ridiculing leaders of the church, God will rubbish them.

“The same church they had deceived to get power, they are saying that we now have the ring, who will remove it from our hand, the Lord will cut off the hand that wears the ring.

“APC is behaving in this way, But God is the creator of the ring and the hand, God will amputate the hand. Ayo Fayose is anointed of God.

“I have warned and I’m still warning, take your hands away from the administration of churches, you are killing Christians, The Lord will rise against you.

“By rising against the church, this government has failed. As anyone that rises against God will fail. By using laws against the church, they have started to crumble. ”

“Christians are being slaughtered in Southern Kaduna and noble men cannot talk because of fear of incarceration. Remember you are here today, tomorrow you would not be here again. We must condemn what is happening here today, ” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment