Fayose can't expel me from PDP - Kashamu - The Herald Nigeria

Senator Buruji Kashamu has responded to the Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose, and other Southwest stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was declared persona non grata for anti-party activities.

Zonal leaders in the South West who met to take the decision comprised Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, a former Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Bode George, former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Osun State Deputy Governor Iyiola Omisore, Dr. Saka Balogun, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, Elder Wole Oyelese and a former Southwest Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting reads in part: “The Zonal Leadership also hereby condemns and regrets the action and ignoble role of some of its membership that led to the unfortunate experience and trauma that held the entire party down for over a year now and pray that may such never recur again in our great party

“The entire Southwest leadership and stakeholders condemn the destabilizing and anti-party activities of Senator Buruji Kashamu and demand disciplinary actions against him for his roles in the loss of the party in Ogun, Ondo and Edo states.

“The zonal leadership and stakeholders hereby dissociate the zone from the activities of Senator Buruji Kashamu and resolve further to henceforth desist from dealing with him in any capacity in the zone, and the leadership of the party in Ogun state is hereby directed to stop all dealings and meetings involvement with Senator Buruji Kashamu and his agents until further notice

“The Zonal Leadership and stakeholders also hereby reject any association whatsoever with Senator Buruji Kashamu henceforth.”

In response, Kashamu stated that the meeting led by Fayose was nothing but a bunch of impostors parading themselves as party leaders.

“Although I know that Fayose lacks the wherewithal to pull through his wishes, let me quickly state that I am not afraid of any expulsion. I am a man whom the Almighty Allah has blessed and who has made a name before I joined politics. And I will continue to be relevant, in and out of party politics.

“The truth is: besides the illegality of their so-called resolutions, I do not need the association of Fayose and his cohorts. It is Fayose and his gang that should be avoided by our people. They should run from him for his ignoble role in the N13.5 billion arms funds scandal and for setting our party and region on a collision course with the rest of the country. He has since been declared a persona non grata and unfit among reasonable and right-thinking members of the society.

“The purported resolutions against me by these political harlots are at best a comic-relief of no consequence whatsoever. Fayose and his lackeys are better known for their duplicitous flirtations which borders on the politics of bread and butter. They are a hungry lot who are ruled and blindfolded by inordinate ambition.

“Besides, their action shows that Fayose and his minions are either strangers in the party or ignorant of the party’s Constitution, or both. Otherwise, they would have known that Article 57 (7) of the Constitution of PDP states, ‘Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no Executive Committee at any level, except the National Executive Committee, shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly.’

“The illegal group being promoted by Fayose through Olafeso and Jenyo are contemnors who will soon face the consequences of their actions; except reason and justice prevail.”

