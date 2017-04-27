Fayose doles out N2,000 to Ekiti youths who register for PVC - The Herald Nigeria

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state as a form of incentives is giving out N2,000 each to youths between 18 and 21 years in his state who register newly just as the Independent National National Electoral Commission (INEC) flags off registration nationwide.

Security operatives at the gate of the commission had a hectic time controlling the youth, who appeared in a hurry to get the PVC.

Even the repeated appeals by the Administrative Secretary of the commission in Ekiti, Dr.Muslim Moleke, that the exercise was continuous could not calm the youth who almost pulled down the commission’s gate.

Media reports have it that youths at Ado local government said they were at the commission to collect the card and afterwards collect the reward.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, told journalists that the governor only promised a reward of N2,000 per month to the youths in such category till June next year when the governorship election would be conducted in the state.

