Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose has stated that his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, will surely become the next governor as it was a divine project.

He said this at a thanksgiving service held by Olusola-Eleka to mark his endorsement by various PDP stakeholders in the state for the election.

Fayose said that Eleka’s emergence was divine and it is therefore sure that he will win the elections.

“In the first instance, the emergence of Olusola-Eleka as my deputy was divine. He never lobbied to be one. He was just a lecturer in the University enjoying what he was doing. I proposed to have his father that I knew to be a politician as my deputy, but he emerged in a divine manner.

“We all say we are God’s people and I have earlier said I was relying on God to choose a successor for me and He has done that. I know it is a divine project and those who are doubting should wait as see in the end what it is going to be. Power comes from God and He gives willingly.

“Some say I am promoting my deputy, i’m not, but I am only doing the will of God. When we do His will there is no need to fear. We are going to that promised land. This is God’s project and it won’t fail,” he said.

