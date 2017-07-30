What Fayose Needs To Do To Obasanjo For Imprisoning Him - Bode George - The Herald Nigeria

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George, has advised the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose on what to do to a former Nigerian president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Bode George while advising the state governor noted that he needs to forgive the former president and move on.

Speaking on Ayodele Fayose’s imprisonment over financial impropriety during the Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration, the PDP chieftain noted that God has already fought Fayose’s battle and therefore he needs to move on from the matter.

He added that as part of compensation for the wrongdoings against him was his win as the Ekiti state governor.

Bode George described Fayose’s imprisonment as “nothing but political persecution” adding that he was later exonerated by the Supreme Court.

Bode George said: “My advice to my younger brother in Ekiti State is that it is time for him to forgive and forget and let sleeping dogs lie. He was impeached but God reinstated him as governor after eight years. What more can a man ask for?”

