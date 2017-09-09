Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has explained why he has picked his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, to contest in next year’s governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

On why he changed his mind by adopting Olusola, Fayose said man proposes, but God disposes, but that this did not mean that there wouldn’t be any primary in the state.

He said the deputy governor would compete with others in the party’s primary.

He also said that his deputy had demonstrated good character, adding that he had always allowed God’s will to be done in every situation.

The governor further said other aspirants should not be afraid of his support for his deputy since there would be a primary election.

He said, “Man proposes, God disposes. Sometimes, you wish some [people] as a girlfriend, but they become your wife as perfection, judgment, and finality are exclusively of God. The young man is outstanding in character.

“Above all, constitutionally, my deputy is at liberty to run [for election] and I am at liberty to support anyone of my choice. Above all, other aspirants have nothing to fear if they have capacity to defeat him [Olusola] as the primary election is ahead.

“If my support was for them, they would not complain. Rather, they would be celebrating it by now. Most of the aspirants complaining made a success of their political career through God’s grace and by my humble self. They never complained when they were rising at the expense of others.

“The adoption [of Olusola] does not mean there will be no primary. Even for sole candidates, there must be a no or yes answer, so the primary must hold.”

The governor had come under criticism after he adopted Olusola as a candidate for the 2018 governorship election.

Olusola’s adoption had been widely condemned by other aspirants in the party, with the Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye, and others describing the process that produced him (Olusola) as illegal.

Some of the governor’s critics had referred him to a statement he made in June 2014 when he said that he and his deputy would not contest for another term.

He had said, “I have taken one [oath] and I will take another one in October. After that, I will find my way to my house. Again, I have chosen a deputy governor and I have told him from the beginning that the two of us will pack our load and leave the Government House because I don’t want a deputy that will start playing politics behind me when we are in government and will be distracting me, I don’t want that again.

“So, he is practically here for me to look after certain things and ensure that we succeed. When I am going, I will hold his hand and say bye to Ekiti people.”

