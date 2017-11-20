Ekiti State Governor has been hit with a damning allegation as he has been accused by former Senate Deputy Chief Whip between 1999 and 2003, Gbenga Aluko, of planning to jump ship and pitch his tent with the APC.

Aluko who seemed sure of his assertions said; “In the All Progressives Congress, APC, there is no move that you make that a leader like me won’t know. Fayose knew that he can’t win the forthcoming election and we are following his every move and attempt to join APC.”

Fayose through his press secretary was quick to deny this, but Aluko stands firm stating that Fayose knows he has no hopes of fulfilling his ambitions with PDP and would rather be an APC member.

He also stated that Fayose has always ridden on the back of the presidency to win elections in his state, alluding to his victories in 2003 and 2014 as being made possible because the country was being ruled by the PDP at these times.

“Fayose has always been riding on presidential power to win election in Ekiti.”

: “In 2003, he won election in Ekiti because of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s desperation to make inroad into the southwest. The same scenario played out in 2014, when the former President Goodluck Jonathan wanted to use Ekiti and Osun to make inroad to the south-west for 2015 presidential election.”

“The revelations of Fayose’s close ally, Tope Aluko and that of Capt Sagir Koli corroborated the fact that the election was massively rigged. Fayose had never won any free and fair election in Ekiti”,

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related