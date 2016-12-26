Fayose Promotes 15,772 Workers - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ayodele Fayose led Ekiti State Government has promoted no fewer than 15,772 workers, cutting across the local governments, the teaching service commission and the core civil service

The beneficiaries are those whose promotions were due in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, according to a statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, approved the mass promotion at a meeting held with labour union leaders and top civil servants in Ado-Ekiti.

“The governor also ordered that the letters of promotion be given the affected workers without delay.

“However, the cash backing for the promotions would be effective as from March 2017,” the statement read.

Fayose, who noted that though the state was grappling with some economic challenges, said the challenges should not hinder the recognition of hard work.

The governor added, “We won’t deny our workers their dues and entitlements, economic recession or no economic recession. As leaders of the state, we must be fair to all and that is what we are doing.”

