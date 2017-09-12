Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has spoken out against the alleged military attack on the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu’s residence.

Recall that there was a military operation around the house of Kanu with reports claiming that there were injuries.

Fayose is of the opinion that the APC led government is unamenble to dissenting voices and therefore resort to authoritharian means to shut people up.

He made this statement while answering questions from members of the press in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

“The invasion is condemnable and the present government is becoming authoritarian. It is proving not to be a peaceful one. The government is also operating double standards. They went to court to revoke his ball and they can’t be patient enough for the court to decide on the matter.

“We need dialogue. People have to ask the FG what the Igbo people have done to deserve all this. Even if they have done anything wrong, they should be forgiven. The matter we have on hand is beyond Kanu,” he stated.

He also addressed the defence of the military that IPOB members blocked their right of way, stating that this was a similar excuse used against Ibrahim el-Zakyzaky in Zaria which led to the deaths of hundreds and the incarceration of the man who is still in prison today.

“Up until now, the man has been in detention and the defence by the military in Kanu’s case is similar and we would not be fooled again. They are also flying a kite that they are clamping down on hate speech, the question is what constitutes hate speech?”, he asked.

“This is nothing but another plot to descend on whoever they perceive as the opposition. As for me, nobody can cage me. The threat of imprisonment or death can not gag me. Their attempt at muzzling the opposition will fail. For me, I will continue to be the voice of the opposition,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment