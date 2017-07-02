Fayose sacks all his commissioners

Gov Ayodele Fayose on Sunday sacked all his commissioners, two years after he appointed majority of them

It was the first cabinet overhaul by the administration since it came into power on Oct 16, 2014.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the development, which was with immediate effect, was announced in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communication and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka in Ado Ekiti.

According Olayinka the ex commissioners are to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their various ministries.

The governor thanked them for their service to the state and wished them well in their further endeavours.

NAN recalls that the governor approved the appointment of the former commissioners on Dec. 03, 2014, and consequently sent their names to the state assembly for confirmation.

Majority of the commissioners were sworn in on July 2, 2015.

Affected by the order are: Owoseni Ajayi (Justice), Toyin Ojo (Finance) and Kayode Ojo (Works).

Others are Bisi Kolawole (Environment), Lanre Ogunsuyi (Information), Kehinde Odebunmi (Agriculture), Kolapo Kolade (Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters) and Olurotimi Ojo (Health)

Also affected are Deji Adesua (Public Utilities), Jide Egunjobi (Education), Mrs. Olayinka Ogundayomi (Women Affairs), Tayelolu Otitoju (Lands) and Gbenga Olajide (Budget and Planning). (NAN)

