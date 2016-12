Twenty-Six (26) members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly today, June 29 at Okesa Junction, Ado Ekiti, protested federal government’s harassment of Ekiti state governor,

The lawmakers promise to support Governor Fayose with whatever it takes, including sacrificing their lives saying this is 2016 and not 2006.

The members who came prepared for arrest with their traveling bags to the spot of the sit down protest vowed to remain at the spot for the whole day.

