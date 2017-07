Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state, Thursday, paid a visit to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, Ogidigan .

The governor is expected to deliver a lecture at the Benson Idahosa University, Benin as the school marks its 13th Convocation ceremony.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment