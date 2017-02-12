 FCMB Police guard stabs customer outside banking hall - The Herald Nigeria

FCMB Police guard stabs customer outside banking hall

Oladunjoye Olusola Mathew was allegedly stabbed by a Police officer attached to FCMB – First City Monument Bank Plc – at Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Ogun State on 2nd February, 2017.

Oladunjoye Olusola Mathew was stabbed by a police officer at FCMB Oke-Ilewo. Photo credit: Sulaiman Fasasi

Mathew went to the bank to collect money via ATM and had to jump over an Okada parked outside to find his way as the whole walkway was blocked.

The Police officers approached him immediately and one of them reportedly stabbed him with a dagger for jumping over the bike. He was with his wife and young daughter when this incident happened in broad day light.

He was rushed to the hospital by a Police vehicle as he was losing so much blood. However his bill wasn’t paid, and since nobody could note the name of the officer responsible, there has been no justice or arrest made till date.

A complaint was lodged at Ibara Police Station and later at the MOPOL base in Oke-Ilewo.

