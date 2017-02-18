FCT Administration seeks $100m AfDB BRT loan

The Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Alhaji Hamid Suleiman, says the administration has applied for a loan of $100 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the provision of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Suleiman disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja

According to him, the BRT will be plying from the Eagle Square in Abuja to Auta Balaifi in Nasarawa State.

However, he explained that the loan was not part of the Federal Government borrowing plan.

“Meanwhile, $950,000 CTF grant has been approved for preparatory study of the pilot BRT corridor which is between Eagle Square and Auta Balaifi in Nasarawa state,’’ he said.

He said that the Nigerian Infrastructure Advisory Facility (NIAF) is sponsored by Department for International Development (DfID) and administered by Adam Smith International of London is a support.

“It is to facilitate and accelerate infrastructure reform and policy development, institutional strengthening, legislation, capacity building, planning and regulation.

“NIAF has successfully conducted studies on FCT Travel Demand Survey, Conceptual Design of BRT infrastructure.

“It has also conducted viability studies of BRT services for FCT with the supervision of the BTR & TR,’’ he said.

The scribe noted that there has been improvement to ensure safety and orderly flow of traffic in the city.

Suleiman said the improvement include road markings, installation of traffic signs and signals, installation of delineators and other traffic control devices.

He said there was also the provision of cat-eye road signs, construction of bus shelters, installation of red light cameras and removal of speed bumps where necessary. (NAN)

