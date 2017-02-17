FCT Minister wants health workers. FACA to uplift lives HIV/AIDS Patient

The FCT Health & Human Services Secretariat and FCT Action Committee on AIDS (FACA) have been urged to do things that will uplift the standard of people living with HIV and AIDS.

FCT Minister Muhammad Bello gave the directive when he received a delegation of PLWHA, FCT Chapter led by its Coordinator, Mr Peter Ikiti In Abuja on Thursday.

He said that the secretariat should be practical in their approach in dealing with such persons by fostering things that would have direct bearing on their lives.

Mohammed said that the health secretariat and FACA should provide enabling environment and do things in such a way that they spend less on conferences, booklets, banners and T-shirts.

“Now is not the time for us to be spending money on ceremonies. But we will strengthen our institutions to be able to provide services and support to enable you have direct positive impact on your lives”.

He said that the Health Secretariat and FACA should step up counselling in FCT Hospitals.

“I think it is something that you should try to encourage as much as possible, and then if there is any opportunity take them on full time employees.

“I know it is difficult; employment is a challenge but you always have one or two vacancies and you should keep on doing it continuously.

“At all locations, we should have these people that provide counselling. For everything in life, information is key. If you get the right information, half of your problem is solved,” he said.

Bello also directed PLWHA members to as a matter of policy participate in the empowerment programmes of the Federal Governmmt..

The minister further directed the HHSS to pay for the three year rent arrears the organization, PLWHA owing to take the burden off them and improve the level of their networking.

The PLWHA Coordinator said that the first case of HIV and AIDS was reported in Nigeria in 1986

According to him, since then prevalence cases in Nigeria is one of the highest in Africa next to South Africa.

He appealed to the minister to help settle the three-year rent for office accommodation the organisation owed in the Federal Capital Territory.(NAN)

