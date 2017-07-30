FCT Police Command nabs armed robbery suspect, recovers arms

The FCT Police Command said on Sunday it had arrested a member of an armed robbery gang that specialised in robbing people of phones, bags and other valuables at gun point.

Its spokesman, Mr Anjuguri Manza, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the suspect, Joseph Okanga, was arrested by a police patrol team attached to the Wuye division.

Manzah said that frantic efforts were being made to arrest other members of the gang who escaped during the operation.

He listed items recovered from the gang member to include one locally-made pistol, one live cartridge and a woman’s handbag.

The spokesman reiterated the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Kimo’s resolve to rid Abuja of criminals, and advised dubious characters to flee the city and its environs in their own interest. (NAN)

