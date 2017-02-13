FCTA To Publish Owners Of Uncompleted Buildings In Abuja City Centre - The Herald Nigeria

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it will soon publish names of owners of all abandoned buildings within the Abuja city centre.

According to the director, Development Control department, Murktar Usman Galadima who pointed out that uncompleted buildings within the city centre have become problem to FCT administration that come into office, noting that even security agencies know that they are hideouts for criminals.

In a same vein, the FCTA also said that it has commenced the process of relocating all indigenous communities and villages currently living within the Abuja city centre.

Briefing newsmen in her office at the weekend, the acting director, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Hajiya Safiya Tani Umar revealed that about 95 per cent of the resettlement projects for the communities have been completed.

Umar reiterated that the indigenous community of Garki village has been scheduled to move to Apo Resettlement, while Utako, Jabi and other indigenous communities within the city centre, are expected to be moved to Shere Garuwyi resettlement.

She maintained that consultations are also on-going, as regard finishing the projects at Wassa resettlement to accommodate Piwoyi, Alaeyita and other villages along the Airport road.

