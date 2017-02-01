February Protest: Professor Who Insulted 2face Idibia Issues Apology - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the announcement of nationwide protest by Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia some days ago, a Professor, Akindele Adetoye took to his social media page on Facebook to slam the artiste calling him an illiterate and throwing his sexual scandals in his face.

The Professor on his social media page wrote:

“You are a bloody illiterate. You had sex with all manners of girls without using condoms. You impregnated them and made babies all over the place. You now want to lead protest against the government because of lack of governance! Have you governed your own personal life? Charity, they say begins at home. Nonsense!”

Howeve, following the rescheduling of the protest to February 6, 2017, Akindele Adetoye has issued another statement on his social media page retracting his earlier statement.

The Professor in his latest post regarding the planned nationwide protest admitted that his initial reaction to the cause was uncalled for.

Read what he wrote below:

“Good day brethren, I put up an update yesterday that incurred the wrath of some of my friends and the population at large for what some considered its harshness to another member of the Nigerian community.

“In hindsight, I believe I was indeed harsh. I believe I am wrong to have come at him in the manner in which I did. He’s in love with our nation like I am and like the rest of us.

“It was in finding a lasting remedy to our national malaise that I believe my passion took the best of me, and it was in that regard that I erred.

“I apologize for that and I apologize to those whom my update affected in any manner. I was wrong and I am sorry.

“Thank you and God bless you all.”

