Federal High Court remands ex-FCT Minister's son in Prison - The Herald Nigeria

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered that Shamsudeen Bala, son of Bala Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), be remanded in Kuje prison, Abuja.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, who gave the order, said the accused should remain in prison till Friday when the court will rule on his bail application.

The judge gave the ruling shortly after listening to arguments on the ex-minister son’s bail application.

The bail application was argued after Bala was arraigned on a 15-count charge of money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).