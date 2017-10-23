Three female suicide bombers have targeted the north-eastern city of Maiduguri, killing themselves and injured thirteen others.

One of them set off her explosives at a big bus station and another at a nearby camp housing people who have fled unrest during Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency.

The two explosions were at about 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT) on Sunday in the suburb of Muna.

A third bomber’s explosives did not go off when the others did and she ran off.

But they did subsequently explode, killing only the bomber.

No group has said it carried out the attack but the area has previously been attacked by Boko Haram suicide bombers, reports the BBC.

Maiduguri used to be the base for the Islamist militant group.

“The injured have been conveyed to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment and corpses have also been evacuated.

“The Police EOD unit and other Police teams deployed to sanitize scene and environs have since been active in the area this also ensure normalcy return.

