Femi Adesina: Buhari has a right to his vacation - The Herald Nigeria

The Presidency, on Thursday declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will not speak to Nigerians from London because he has right to his vacation.

Featuring on a TVC television Programme tagged ‘This Morning’, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said Buhari’s right will not be infringed upon, just because the populace requests proof.

According to Adesina, “Mr. President will not speak to Nigerians because he has a right to his vacation, we don’t need to intrude.”

The President’s media aide also noted that those doubting the veracity of the released photographs of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara’s visit in London are “haters, greedy.”

It is worth recalling that both National Assembly leaders met with the President yesterday at his vacation spot in London.

Buhari, who is currently on a medical vacation in London, was recently rumored dead.

However, several dignitaries from Nigeria have visited him at the Abuja House in London with photographs of their visits published online.

Some of the photos have resulted to widespread condemnations from Nigerians, who have insisted that he speaks to the nation from his vacation to show he is alive.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment